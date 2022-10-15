Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,239 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.