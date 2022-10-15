Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,275 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.