Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,454 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of NICE worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NICE by 26.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 31.7% during the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $181.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

