Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.