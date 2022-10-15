AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 55.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

