ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ATN International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $587.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ATN International by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

