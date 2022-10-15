Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Stock Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.