Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.