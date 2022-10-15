Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 136 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

QCOM stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.