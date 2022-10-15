Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.01 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,670 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

