Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Stock Performance
NYSE TWLO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $373.00.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.
Twilio Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
