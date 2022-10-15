Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $373.00.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.