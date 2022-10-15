Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,888 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $118.37 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,365 shares of company stock worth $30,162,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.