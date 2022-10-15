Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.62.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

