Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQ opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

