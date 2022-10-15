Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.