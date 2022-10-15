Bailard Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

