Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of CTG opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Task Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.