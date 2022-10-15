Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avista by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.57 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

