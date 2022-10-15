Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,470. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 2.9 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

NYSE REPX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

