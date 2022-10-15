Bailard Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $99,844,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.12 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.