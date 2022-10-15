Bailard Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

GMRE stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $484.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

