Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $305,487,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

