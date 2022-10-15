Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,348 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

