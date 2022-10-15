Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.