Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 5.3 %

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

