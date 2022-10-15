Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 101,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

