Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $95.32 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

