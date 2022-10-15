Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

