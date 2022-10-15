Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $504,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,630 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $50.53 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

