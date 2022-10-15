Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $96,237,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $61,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PCG opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 230.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.