Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.