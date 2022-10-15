Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.40.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $241.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day moving average is $267.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

