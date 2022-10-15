Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Generac by 260.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 15.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 180.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.63.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

