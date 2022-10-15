Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in September

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,500 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 9,681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

