Bank of America (BAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

