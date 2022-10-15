Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 181.4% in September

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.