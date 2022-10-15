Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

