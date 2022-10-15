Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $72.00. The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.
In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
