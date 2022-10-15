Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $72.00. The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

