BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DSU opened at $8.80 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

