BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 220.6% in September

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.79. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 27.90.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter valued at $165,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.