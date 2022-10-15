BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 220.6% in September

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 14.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.79. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 27.90.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
