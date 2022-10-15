BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $550.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

