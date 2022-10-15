Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

