Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

