Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Brady alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Brady by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.