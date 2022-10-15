Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

