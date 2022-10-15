Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,513 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.71.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

