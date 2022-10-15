Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.20. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at $595,256.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

