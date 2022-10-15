Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $21.60

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.00. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

