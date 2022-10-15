Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $245.00

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.93. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $223.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Read More
