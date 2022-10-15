Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $245.00

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.93. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $223.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

