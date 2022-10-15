Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $4,198.75

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,198.75.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

