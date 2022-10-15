Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $59.60

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,776,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

